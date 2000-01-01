Iron Road Ltd (ASX:IRD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IRD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IRD

  • Market CapAUD40.230m
  • SymbolASX:IRD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IRD4

Company Profile

Iron Road Ltd is a supplier of iron concentrates to the Asian marketplace. It has iron ore holding in the Central Eyre Iron Project and the Gawler Iron Project.

Latest IRD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .