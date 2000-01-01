Company Profile

Ironbark Zinc Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and precious metals. Its projects include the Citronen zinc- lead project located in northern Greenland; the Mestersvig base metal project located in eastern Greenland; the Washington Land project in North-West Greenland; and the Captains Flat project, Peakview project and the Fiery Creek project located in New South Wales.Ironbark Zinc Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and zinc ground holdings. Its projects include Citronen, Washington Land, Mestersvig in Greenland and Fiery Creek,Captains Flat and Peakview in Australia.