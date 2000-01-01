IronRidge Resources Ltd (LSE:IRR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IRR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IRR

  • Market Cap£30.560m
  • SymbolLSE:IRR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000XINEX3

Company Profile

IronRidge Resources Ltd is an Australia-based minerals exploration company. The company holds a diversified portfolio of gold, lithium, bauxite, titanium, and iron ore in frontier regions of Africa and Australia.

Latest IRR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

IRR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .