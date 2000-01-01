Company Profile

Ironveld PLC is a UK-based exploration and development company, which is engaged in the exploration and mining for heavy minerals, iron and vanadium. It focuses on the development of a new integrated Vanadiferous, Titaniferous-Magnetite VTM Project on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex north of Mokopane in the Limpopo province of South Africa. The company owns and operates 15MW DC Smelter project, which produces iron products, vanadium, and titanium.