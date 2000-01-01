Ironveld (LSE:IRON)
Market Info - IRON
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IRON
- Market Cap£3.930m
- SymbolLSE:IRON
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB0030426455
Company Profile
Ironveld PLC is a UK-based exploration and development company, which is engaged in the exploration and mining for heavy minerals, iron and vanadium. It focuses on the development of a new integrated Vanadiferous, Titaniferous-Magnetite VTM Project on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex north of Mokopane in the Limpopo province of South Africa. The company owns and operates 15MW DC Smelter project, which produces iron products, vanadium, and titanium.Ironveld PLC is engaged in mining, exploration, processing and smelting of Vanadiferous and Titaniferous Magnite in South Africa. It owns and operates 15MW DC Smelter project, which produces iron products, vanadium, and titanium.