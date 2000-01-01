Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IRWD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IRWD
- Market Cap$2.064bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:IRWD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS46333X1081
Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company which is focused on advancing innovative product opportunities in areas of large unmet needs such as constipation, gastrointestinal disorders, hyperuricemia, among others.