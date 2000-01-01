Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is a diversified Argentine real estate firm with interests in shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, sales and developments, International, corporate and others. The firm also has a credit card operation and owns a little more than 10% of a major bank. Substantially all of the firm's operations are in Buenos Aires with a few properties in the western part of the country. The company generates maximum revenue from Shopping Malls segment.