IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA ADR (NYSE:IRS)

North American company
Company Info - IRS

  • Market Cap$264.500m
  • SymbolNYSE:IRS
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4500472042

Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is a diversified Argentine real estate firm with interests in shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, sales and developments, International, corporate and others. The firm also has a credit card operation and owns a little more than 10% of a major bank. Substantially all of the firm's operations are in Buenos Aires with a few properties in the western part of the country. The company generates maximum revenue from Shopping Malls segment.IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is a diversified Argentine real estate firm. It property portfolio includes shopping centers, hotels, office buildings and residential development.

