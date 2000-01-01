Company Profile

Isagro is an Italian company operating in research, development, production, and distribution of agropharmaceuticals products for crop protection and investing in the innovation and development of new molecules with a low environmental impact. The company's sales and operations are spread across various geographic areas that constitute the group's operating segments: Europe, Asia, North America and South America. The firm generates most of its revenues from the European and Asian.Isagro is engaged in the research, development, production and marketing of proprietary agricultural pharmaceuticals. Its products include fungicides, insecticides, pheromones, biostimulants, and biological fungicides.