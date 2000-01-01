ISEC Healthcare Ltd (SGX:40T)
Company Info - 40T
- Market CapSGD194.310m
- SymbolSGX:40T
- IndustryHealthcare
- ISINSG1AD9000001
Company Profile
ISEC Healthcare Ltd is engaged in providing medical eye care services through its subsidiaries. It also provides ambulatory surgical centres. In addition, the group is also focused on offering general medical services and aesthetic treatment services.