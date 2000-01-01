ISEC Healthcare Ltd (SGX:40T)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 40T

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 40T

  • Market CapSGD194.310m
  • SymbolSGX:40T
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1AD9000001

Company Profile

ISEC Healthcare Ltd is engaged in providing medical eye care services through its subsidiaries. It also provides ambulatory surgical centres. In addition, the group is also focused on offering general medical services and aesthetic treatment services.

Latest 40T news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .