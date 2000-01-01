iSentric Ltd (ASX:ICU)

APAC company
Market Info - ICU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ICU

  • Market CapAUD1.650m
  • SymbolASX:ICU
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ICU0

Company Profile

iSentric Ltd operates in the mobile service industry. It is engaged in providing mobile payment platform, enterprise mobility platform, and online mobile content aggregation platform and game publishing network.

