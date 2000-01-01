Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:ILA)
- SymbolASX:ILA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINAU0000138869
Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a drug research and repurposing company focused on developing preventative or therapeutic drugs for viral infections. Its lead asset ISLA-101 is a drug with a well-established safety profile, being repurposed for the prevention and treatment of dengue fever and another mosquito (or vector) borne diseases.