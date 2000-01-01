Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:ILA)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ILA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ILA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ILA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000138869

Company Profile

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a drug research and repurposing company focused on developing preventative or therapeutic drugs for viral infections. Its lead asset ISLA-101 is a drug with a well-established safety profile, being repurposed for the prevention and treatment of dengue fever and another mosquito (or vector) borne diseases.

Latest ILA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .