IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile IsoPlexis Corp is a developer of a single-cell detection system designed to accelerate insights in the field of cancer. Symbol NASDAQ:ISO ISIN US4650051067 Currency USD

Loading... Loading Comparison