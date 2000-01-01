ISOTeam Ltd (SGX:5WF)

APAC company
Market Info - 5WF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5WF

  • Market CapSGD66.800m
  • SymbolSGX:5WF
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2F95994529

Company Profile

ISOTeam Ltd is a building maintenance and estate upgrading company. Its segments include Repair and Redecoration, Addition and Alteration, and Coatings and Paintings.

Latest 5WF news

