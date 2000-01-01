ISP Global Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8487)
- Market CapHKD186.400m
- SymbolSEHK:8487
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- ISINKYG4970A1085
ISP Global Ltd is a communication services solution provider in Singapore that provides sale of sound and communication systems and related services, integrated services of sound and communication systems, and AAS services.