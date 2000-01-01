ISP Global Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8487)

APAC company
Company Info - 8487

  Market Cap: HKD186.400m
  Symbol: SEHK:8487
  Industry: Technology
  Sector: Communication Equipment
  • Currency
  ISIN: KYG4970A1085

Company Profile

ISP Global Ltd is a communication services solution provider in Singapore that provides sale of sound and communication systems and related services, integrated services of sound and communication systems, and AAS services.

