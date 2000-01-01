iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC)
NASDAQ:ISPC
Healthcare
Diagnostics & Research
ISIN US45032V1089
iSpecimen Inc is a technology-driven company focused on connecting life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research, with the available biospecimens. Its iSpecimen Marketplace platform solves this problem and transforms the biospecimen procurement process to accelerate medical discovery.