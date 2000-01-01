iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ISPC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ISPC

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ISPC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45032V1089

Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc is a technology-driven company focused on connecting life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research, with the available biospecimens. Its iSpecimen Marketplace platform solves this problem and transforms the biospecimen procurement process to accelerate medical discovery.

Latest ISPC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .