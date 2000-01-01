Company Profile

ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB is a Sweden based company is engaged in research within the area of immunotherapy. It is principally focused on preclinical and clinical research with the objective to develop novel drugs for curative treatments of viral infections. The group is focused on developing ISR048 technology for the novel treatment of viral infected patients with a focus on human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB is engaged in research within the area of immunotherapy. It is focused on developing ISR048 technology for the novel treatment of viral infected patients with a focus on HIV infection.