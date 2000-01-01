ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (OMX:ISR)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ISR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ISR
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:ISR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINSE0008212195
Company Profile
ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB is a Sweden based company is engaged in research within the area of immunotherapy. It is principally focused on preclinical and clinical research with the objective to develop novel drugs for curative treatments of viral infections. The group is focused on developing ISR048 technology for the novel treatment of viral infected patients with a focus on human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB is engaged in research within the area of immunotherapy. It is focused on developing ISR048 technology for the novel treatment of viral infected patients with a focus on HIV infection.