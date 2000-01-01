Company Profile

Isra Vision AG provides image processing systems mainly in the field of 3D machine vision, particularly 3D robot vision. It develops, markets, employs, distributes and sells products, systems, equipment, and services in the areas of machine vision, automation, software, and robot technology. The company operates its business in two segments which are industrial automation and surface vision. The majority of its revenues are derived from surface vision segment, whose main focus is on flat glass, solar, foil, nonwovens, metal, paper, and printing industries.