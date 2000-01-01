Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd is a specialty minerals company. It operates in four main segments: industrial products, phosphate solutions, potash, and innovative ag solutions. The majority of revenue comes from the phosphate solutions segment, which uses phosphate commodity products such as phosphate rock and fertilizer-grade phosphoric acid. The potash segment uses an evaporation process to extract potash from the Dead Sea and uses conventional mining to produce potash and salt from an underground mine in Spain. The innovative ag solutions segment develops and sells fertilizers that are based primarily on nitrogen, potash, and phosphate. The industrial products segment produces bromine as a byproduct of the potash production process and produces other chemical products.Israel Chemicals Ltd is a specialty minerals company. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells fertilizers. Its business segments are the Essential Minerals Segment and the Specialty Solutions Segment.