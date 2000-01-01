Issuer Direct Corp (AMEX:ISDR)

North American company
Trading Account

Market Info - ISDR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ISDR

  • Market Cap$44.170m
  • SymbolAMEX:ISDR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46520M2044

Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp provides disclosure management solution, shareholder communication tools and cloud-based compliance technologies. It works with clients in the financial service industry including brokerage firms, corporate issuers and mutual funds.

