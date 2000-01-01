Company Profile

iStar Inc finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate-related projects. The company operates through four segments. The real estate finance segment comprises a portfolio of senior and subordinated loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The net lease segment is engaged in lease transactions across office, industrial, retail, hotel, entertainment, and other property types, primarily to corporate tenants. The operating properties segment owns, operates, and revitalises office, retail, and hotel properties. The land and development segment is engaged in land sales, as well as design, entitlement, and development of residential communities. The company's primary source of revenue is net lease income.