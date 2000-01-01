IT Link (EURONEXT:ALITL)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALITL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALITL
- Market Cap€24.520m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALITL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0000072597
Company Profile
IT Link is a France-based holding company. It is primarily specialized in information technology (IT) engineering and on-board technologies. The company's offering includes segments such as Defense and Cybersecurity, Environment and Energy, Auto Rail Aero, Industry and Administration and Smart System and Services.IT Link is a digital services company. It provides computer consulting services to industries including defence & cybersecurity, environment & energy, automotive, railway, aeronautics, and smart system & services.