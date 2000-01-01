Company Profile

I.T Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in the sales of fashion wears and accessories. The company's geographical segment includes Hong Kong and Macau, Mainland China, Japan and the USA and Other. It generates a majority of revenue from Mainland China segment. The company carries apparels from established and up-and-coming international designer's brands, in-house brands and licensed brands. In-house brands include izzue, b+ab, 5cm, fingercroxx, CHOCOOLATE, tout a coup, Venilla suite, A Bathing Ape and AAPE. Licensed brands include MLB, as know as de Rue and X-Large.