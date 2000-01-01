Itafos (TSX:IFOS)

North American company
Market Info - IFOS

Company Info - IFOS

  • Market CapCAD91.290m
  • SymbolTSX:IFOS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG497151087

Company Profile

Itafos is a producer of phosphate-based fertilizers and related products. Its exploration portfolio includes projects in Brazil, including the Santana Project, a phosphate deposit.

Latest IFOS news

