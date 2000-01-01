Italian Wine Brands SpA (MTA:IWB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IWB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IWB
- Market Cap€92.160m
- SymbolMTA:IWB
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINIT0005075764
Company Profile
Italian Wine Brands SpA through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and distribution of wine in Italy.