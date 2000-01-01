Italian Wine Brands SpA (MTA:IWB)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IWB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IWB

  • Market Cap€92.160m
  • SymbolMTA:IWB
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005075764

Company Profile

Italian Wine Brands SpA through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and distribution of wine in Italy.

Latest IWB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .