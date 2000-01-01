Italiaonline SpA (MTA:IOL)
- Market Cap€331.820m
- SymbolMTA:IOL
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- ISINIT0005187940
Italiaonline SpA is an Italian internet company. It provides web marketing and digital advertising services including advertising campaign management and lead generation through social networks and search engines.