Company Profile

Itau Unibanco is the largest privately held bank in Brazil, the result of the 2008 merger between Banco Itau and Unibanco. In addition to Brazil, the bank has significant operations in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Its commercial and consumer loans account for 32% and 40% of the bank's total loans, respectively, while foreign loans now account for 28% of the bank's portfolio. In addition to banking, Itau operates the fourth- largest insurer in Brazil; it specializes in consumer-related insurance.Itau Unibanco Holding SA operates through banks. Its services comprise of investment banking, credit card, financing, leasing, and foreign trade financing.