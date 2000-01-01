ITeos Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ITOS)
North American company
- Market Cap$604.810m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ITOS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS46565G1040
Company Profile
ITeos Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. Its product candidates include EOS-850 which is an Adenosine A2A receptor-specific antagonist and EOS-448 which is an ADCC-enabled, anti-TIGIT immune checkpoint blocking antibody.