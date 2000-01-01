ITeos Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ITOS)

North American company
Company Info - ITOS

  • Market Cap$604.810m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ITOS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46565G1040

Company Profile

ITeos Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. Its product candidates include EOS-850 which is an Adenosine A2A receptor-specific antagonist and EOS-448 which is an ADCC-enabled, anti-TIGIT immune checkpoint blocking antibody.

