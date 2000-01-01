Company Profile

Iteris Inc is engaged in the technology sector as a provider of communication equipment. The company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various advanced detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment provides traffic engineering and consulting services, as well as performance measurement, traffic analytics, traveler information and commercial vehicle operating software solutions. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment includes ClearPath Weather, road maintenance applications, and ClearAg, digital agriculture platform.Iteris Inc provides intelligent information solutions to the traffic management & global agribusiness market. The Company is engaged in the development and application of technologies and software-based information systems that reduce traffic congestion.