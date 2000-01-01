Company Profile

Itesoft SA is a France-based company. It is engaged in the publishing and integration of software for automatic processing of paper documents such as forms, lists, checks, and digital documents namely internet forms, e-mails, and others. The firm's activities are divided into maintenance services, sale of software, and computer hardware trading, of which it generates a majority of its revenue from maintenance services followed by a sale of software services. It offers its services to various sectors such as banks, manufacturing, public sector, and others.Itesoft is positioned on the market for capture and automation solutions that cover the entire process, from capture and processing to integration within information systems and document archives.