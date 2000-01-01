Itim Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:ITIM)

UK company
Company Info - ITIM

  • Market Cap£48.840m
  • SymbolLSE:ITIM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMD2H500

Company Profile

Itim Group PLC is engaged in providing software solutions to retailers by helping them to optimize their business and their stores to improve financial performance. It offers a complete set of retail software solutions including Multi-Channel Sales & Services, Enterprise Order Management, Price & Stock Optimization, and Supplier Management.

