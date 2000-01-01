Company Profile

ITM Power PLC designs and manufactures integrated hydrogen energy systems for energy storage and clean fuel production. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; the development and manufacture of prototype products; and the sale of electrolyzer products such as HGas, HFuel, HPac. It offers a range of services including construction, consulting, and other services. The company's largest end market by revenue is in the United Kingdom. Its primary geographic markets are the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Germany, and Italy, with maximum revenue from Germany.ITM Power PLC manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions, that meets the requirements for grid balancing and energy storage services, and for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals.