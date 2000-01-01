ItN Nanovation AG (XETRA:I7N)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - I7N

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - I7N

  • Market Cap€4.280m
  • SymbolXETRA:I7N
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0JL461

Company Profile

ItN Nanovation AG is a nanotechnology enterprise, which develops ceramic products such as filter systems and coatings for large industrial customers. The nanoscale powder needed for these products is also manufactured by the company itself.ItN Nanovation AG is a nanotechnology enterprise, which develops ceramic products such as filter systems and coatings for large industrial customers. The nanoscale powder needed for these products is also manufactured by the company itself.

Latest I7N news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .