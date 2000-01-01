Company Profile

ItN Nanovation AG is a nanotechnology enterprise, which develops ceramic products such as filter systems and coatings for large industrial customers. The nanoscale powder needed for these products is also manufactured by the company itself.ItN Nanovation AG is a nanotechnology enterprise, which develops ceramic products such as filter systems and coatings for large industrial customers. The nanoscale powder needed for these products is also manufactured by the company itself.