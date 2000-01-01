Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN)
- Market Cap$290.370m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ITRN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINIL0010818685
Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd is a provider of location-based services. The company operates in two segments namely Telematics services and Telematics products. The Telematics services segment consists of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services. The Telematics product segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location, and automatic vehicle identification.Ituran Location and Control Ltd offers location-based services, such as stolen vehicle recovery & tracking services. It also provides wireless communication products in connection to location-based services & fleet management, & among others.