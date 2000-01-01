Company Profile

ITV PLC is a broadcasting television company that owns, creates, and distributes the content on its platforms. ITV operates in two main business divisions: broadcast and online and ITV Studios. The broadcast and online segment produces revenue through advertising and consumer subscriptions, whereas the ITV Studio segment produces revenue through program production, distribution rights, and licensing. ITV delivers its content digitally as well over its website and through deals with other distributors, including Amazon and Netflix. The company's international content business, ITV Studios, produces programming for ITV's channels as well as other British broadcasters. ITV derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.ITV PLC is a broadcasting television company. The firm is an integrated producer and broadcaster operating in three business segments: video, content, and digital with business operations spread across the United Kingdom.