Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:IVAN) Share Price

Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company that targets companies in the supply chain from the mine site to the end-user of electrification products and services, including in the transportation, e-mobility, electric propulsion, battery technology, and storage sectors. These include companies exploring for mining, processing, or refining metals necessary for electrification; and manufacturers of battery and battery components, electric grid component manufacturers, and producers of electric vehicles, parts, and battery storage.