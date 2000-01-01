Ivanhoe Mines Ltd A (TSE:IVN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IVN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IVN
- Market CapCAD4.848bn
- SymbolTSE:IVN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA46579R1047
Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company. It primarily engaged in exploring, developing and recovering activities for minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa.