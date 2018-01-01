Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) Share Price

Company Profile

Iveda Solutions Inc is engaged in offering real-time IP video surveillance technologies. The company provides IoT sensors and devices for various applications such as energy management, smart home, smart building, smart community, and patient and eldercare. Its IvedaAI provides AI functions to IP cameras and network video recorders and video management systems. The group has a business presence in the US and the Republic of China (Taiwan), of which key revenue is derived from the Republic of China (Taiwan).Iveda Solutions Inc is engaged in the development of Sentir, a video surveillance management platform with big data storage technology for flexible and scalable distribution of hosted video surveillance services to end users.