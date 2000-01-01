IVS Group SA (MTA:IVS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IVS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IVS
- Market Cap€333.510m
- SymbolMTA:IVS
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFood Distribution
- Currency
- ISINLU0556041001
Company Profile
IVS Group SA is an operator of vending machines in Europe. The Company manages a network of vending machines and office coffee service machines located at corporate offices, institutions and public places through which it sells products.