Company Profile

IVU Traffic Technologies AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of software for planning, organization and information processing for public administrations, transport companies and other public and private sector operators. The company operates through two segments which include Public Transport and Logistics. Its product consists of IVU.suite, IVU.rail, IVU.cloud, IVU.workforce, IVU.waste, IVU.locate and IVU.elect. The company's business area of operations includes countries like Germany, Europe, and others.