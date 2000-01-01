IWG (LSE:IWG)

UK company
Market Info - IWG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IWG

  • Market Cap£3.655bn
  • SymbolLSE:IWG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BYVQYS01

Company Profile

IWG PLC owns a network of business centres which are leased to a variety of business customers. It owns and operates internationally brands like Regus, Spaces, Signature, Open Office, Kora and MOS, and provides local & global networks for all businesses.

