iX Biopharma Ltd (SGX:42C)

APAC company
Market Info - 42C

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 42C

  • Market CapSGD139.510m
  • SymbolSGX:42C
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BD9000009

Company Profile

iX Biopharma Ltd is a specialty pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute and breakthrough pain, and other health conditions.

