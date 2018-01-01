i(x) Net Zero (LSE:IX.) Share Price

IX.
i(x) Net Zero
UK company
Financial Services
Asset Management
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
i(x) Net Zero PLC is an investment company that focuses on Energy Transition and Sustainability in the Built Environment. It provides its shareholders with the opportunity to create long-term capital growth with a positive, scalable, measurable, and sustainable impact on the environment and on the communities it serves.
LSE:IX.
JE00BP4DVJ57
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest IX. NewsGo to All News >
IX. Regulatory News
Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New