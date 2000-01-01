Company Profile

J M AB is one of the leading Nordic residential construction developers. The company is focused on apartments and townhomes in major metropolitan areas and university towns across Sweden, Norway, and Finland. JM is divided into five business segments, with its largest operating in Stockholm and throughout Sweden. This segment accounts for approximately 80% of the company's revenue. The majority of the company's residential projects average between 100 and 200 units per project.J M AB is a developer of housing and residential properties in the Nordic regions. The company is engaged in construction of new homes in expanding metropolitan areas and university towns in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.