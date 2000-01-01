Company Profile

J2 Global Inc is a provider of Internet services. The firm operates in two segments: business cloud services, which focuses on selling cloud-based voice and fox products to businesses and individuals; and digital media, which consists of web properties including PCMag.com, IGN.com, Speedtest.net, and AskMen.com. Business cloud services generates revenue from subscription and usage fees, and IP licensing fees. The digital media segment generates revenue from advertising, performance marketing, and license fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Canada, Ireland, and other countries.j2 Global Inc together with its subsidiaries provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises, and license its intellectual property ("IP") to third parties.