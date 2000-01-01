JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:JASO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JASO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JASO

  • Market Cap$356.410m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JASO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4660902069

Company Profile

JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd designs, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules. The company is organized into two segments: Manufacturing of PV Products and Solar Projects.

Latest JASO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .