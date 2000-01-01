Jaba I Inversiones Inmobiliarias SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YABA)

European company
Market Info - YABA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YABA

  • Market Cap€33.300m
  • SymbolXMAD:YABA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105098000

Company Profile

Jaba I Inversiones Inmobiliarias SOCIMI SA is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the acquisition and management of properties of the maximum quality and best locations. It owns various office assets in Madrid and Barcelona.

Latest YABA news

