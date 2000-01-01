Company Profile

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.Jabil Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive.