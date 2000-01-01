Company Profile

Jack In The Box Inc operates quick-service restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in California, the USA under the brands Jack in the Box. The company menu offers burgers, tacos, regular and curly fries, specialty sandwiches, salads and ice cream shakes. These foods are available with the option of customization as per customer requirements. The company also offer catering services to its customers. Revenues are generated from sales that take place at their restaurants.Jack In The Box Inc mainly operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Grill fast-casual restaurants.