Jackpot Digital Inc (TSX:JP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JP
- Market CapCAD3.860m
- SymbolTSX:JP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINCA4663912083
Company Profile
Jackpot Digital Inc is an electronic table game manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and casino industry and also offers support services, software license and maintenance services.