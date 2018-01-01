Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Share Price

JXN
Jackson Financial Inc
North American company
Financial Services
Asset Management
XNYS
Company Profile
Jackson Financial Inc helps Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Its retail product offerings comprise annuities, designed to help retail investors save for and live in retirement. Its diverse suite of annuities includes a variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities.
Symbol
NYSE:JXN
ISIN
US46817M1071
Currency
USD
