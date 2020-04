Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Engineering employs approximately 48,000 workers. The company generated $12.7 billion in revenue and $893 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2019.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is engaged in the engineering industry. The company provides technical, professional & construction services including engineering, design & architectural, construction management, operations & maintenance.